With a contract expiring in 2019, PSG fear losing Adrien Rabiot for free. Yesterday, the midfielder was among the best players in PSG's 3-0 win over Caen, scoring the second goal of the game. However, after the clash, Tuchel refused to rule out a move for Rabiot.

"I'm not sure that Adrien will stay here at PSG. It all depends on him. For me, he is a great player that can grow even more. I'm convinced he can become a top player," Tuchel stated.

In Italy, Juventus and Milan are interested in the player's services. However, it is believed that Juve's Mercato is closed, thus leaving Milan in the race.

"There have been no contacts. Rabiot is a player I've followed from the beginning, I had him sign the first professional contract with PSG. He is a great a player, but there have been no contacts," AC Milan's technical director Leonardo stated.

Reports suggest that Milan are focused on other targets, though, mainly Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. Furthermore, for Juve, it seems that Rabiot is no longer a priority,

Barcelona are also interested in the midfielder, although their dream remains Paul Pogba.