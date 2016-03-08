Tuchel wants to reunite with Dortmund star
23 July at 22:20Borussia Dortmund midfielder is wanted by French giants Paris Saint-Germain this summer.
Weigl has become one of the most wanted central midfielders ever since he rose to prominence under the tutelage of Thomas Tuchel at Dortmund as a teenager. The 22-year-old could appear in only 25 Bundesliga games last season.
BILD report that Tuchel wants to reunite with Weigl at Paris Saint-Germain, with the midfielder valued at 80 million euros. Manchester City have also been linked with the German.
