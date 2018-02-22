PS: Tuchel would have loved to go to Arsenal last summer but preliminary talks never went anywhere when Wenger decided to stay. IMO, he would have been the perfect manager for the Gunners. — Raphael Honigstein (@honigstein) May 14, 2018

Thomas Tuchel was interested in joining Arsenal last summer, according to German correspondent Raphael Honigstein.The German was named yesterday as PSG Coach, and has already met with Neymar, too.According to the BT Sport pundit, the newly-named Paris Saint-Germain Coach would have “loved to” go to the Gunners last summer if Arsène Wenger had left in the summer of 2017.Yet the Frenchman was offered a new two-year deal instead, which resulted in the North London side ending the season outside the Champions League spots.“Tuchel would have loved to go to Arsenal last summer but preliminary talks never went anywhere when Wenger decided to stay,” Honigstein tweeted. “IMO, he would have been the perfect manager for the Gunners.”