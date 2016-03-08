Tudor: 'Messi should have won 15 Ballon d'Or, Guardiola and the Champions League...'
07 May at 16:30Udinese manager Igor Tudor has spoken with Tuttosport about the campaign of his club and about Juventus, his former team. Tudor, a former Croatia International, played the 2003 Champions League final with the Old Lady who lost it in Manchester against AC Milan. Was that game the biggest disappointment in Tudor’s career: “Yes”, he replies. “Yes, because I got injured after only 30 minutes and we lost on penalties. It’s not a good memory but it’s still not easy to play a Champions League final. It’s something I will remember forever. Messi or Ronaldo? You can’t even compare them. Ronaldo is a top player but Leo is an extra-terrestrial. Nobody will ever be like him. Talking about that: if the Ballon d’Or is won by the best footballer in the world, I don’t understand why he hasn’t won the last 15".
GUARDIOLA – "He is the best manager in the world and Man City have an incredible budget. Still, they don’t win the Champions League. The strength of a team is shown in the league, in a cup every details matter. One mistake, one episode, one penalty can create a different story. What’s important is to remain at a certain level and Juve are there, they play with the best teams in Europe, every year".
