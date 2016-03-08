Tudor: 'Messi should have won 15 Ballon d'Or, Guardiola and the Champions League...'

Udinese manager Igor Tudor has spoken with Tuttosport about the campaign of his club and about Juventus, his former team. Tudor, a former Croatia International, played the 2003 Champions League final with the Old Lady who lost it in Manchester against AC Milan. Was that game the biggest disappointment in Tudor’s career: “Yes”, he replies. “Yes, because I got injured after only 30 minutes and we lost on penalties. It’s not a good memory but it’s still not easy to play a Champions League final. It’s something I will remember forever. Messi or Ronaldo? You can’t even compare them. Ronaldo is a top player but Leo is an extra-terrestrial. Nobody will ever be like him. Talking about that: if the Ballon d’Or is won by the best footballer in the world, I don’t understand why he hasn’t won the last 15".



GUARDIOLA – "He is the best manager in the world and Man City have an incredible budget. Still, they don’t win the Champions League. The strength of a team is shown in the league, in a cup every details matter. One mistake, one episode, one penalty can create a different story. What’s important is to remain at a certain level and Juve are there, they play with the best teams in Europe, every year".

