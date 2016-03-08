Turin, Juve eye Barca’s midfielder in January
10 December at 13:00Italian Serie A giants Juventus are interested in signing Spanish La Liga outfit FC Barcelona’s veteran midfielder Ivan Rakitic in the January transfer window, as per Corriere dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Croatia international has been linked with a move away from the Catalan-based club after losing his spot in the starting XI in the ongoing campaign.
As per the latest report, Juve are keen about signing Rakitic in the mid-season transfer window as they look to bolster their midfield for the rest of the campaign.
