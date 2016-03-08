Tomorrow is the day Cristiano Ronaldo will be officially presented at Juventus. A further addition to the spectacle has been revealred by Il Corriere dello Sport today:Turin has been "decorated" with about 5,000 posters prepared by the province with a message in Portuguese: "Bem-vindo em Torino", with the image of Ronaldo on it kissing a trophy.The city of Turin will be buzzing as Juventus just posted an image of Ronaldo arriving at the city’s airport.