Turkish club give up on Lazio’s Minala; attention turns to Parma and Leganes
01 August at 11:15Joseph Minala had a successful pre-season training camp with Lazio in Auronzo di Cadore, scoring goals and demonstrating his abilities, yet crowding in midfield, especially with the signings of Correa and Milan Badelj, means that Lazio are opening to letting the Cameroonian leave on loan.
According to reports from Alfredo Pedullà of Sportitalia, Trabzonspor, who were interested in Minala, have pulled out of negotiations because they were only willing to buy him outright; and Lazio would only let him leave on loan.
Parma and Leganes have now expressed an interest, with a loan to either of these clubs having the potential to do wonders for Minala’s career.
