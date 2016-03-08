Turkish giants make first offer for Calhanoglu
14 October at 15:35Turkish giants Galatasaray have reportedly made their first offer for Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu.
The Turk joined Milan from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2017 under the tutelage of Vincenzo Montella. But he has struggled to make an impact at the club ever since he joined. This season, his performances have come under criticism even though he has scored once.
Fanatik in Turkey claim that Galatasaray have made their first offer and are likely to come back soon. They offered just 6 million euros for the former Bayer Leverkusen and Hamburg man.
Milan have pegged the offer back as they feel that the money offered is too less for a player that they signed for a fee of 20 million euros. The agreement between the two clubs is currently very far and there is a lot of distance between them.
But the report does claim that Calhanoglu can still leave due to the change in the manager. Fatih Terim will welcome him with open arms and is keen on signing him at Galatasaray.
Go to comments