Turkish giants plot double swoop for Arsenal and Juventus midfielders

Turkish Super League giants Fenerbahce are plotting to rejuvenate their team with the addition of Arsenal and Juventus midfielders Jack Wilshere and Marko Pjaca.



Jack Wilshere’s Arsenal contract is set to expire this summer and new manager Unai Emery has made his intentions to let the Englishman go very clear. Wilshere has spent his career plagued by injuries and reports suggested that a number of Italian clubs, including Juventus and AC Milan, were interested in signing the midfielder on a free.



Meanwhile, Marko Pjaca has been linked with a move away from Turin – with part-exchanges mentioned with Fiorentina and Lazio; for Chiesa and Milinkovic-Savic respectively. Now, Fenerbahce want to bring him in on loan for the season, whilst not including any obligation to buy the player.



Pjaca has made it clear that he would have like to remain on the books at Juventus, yet moves for targets like Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Anthony Martial and Hirving Lozano indicate that the Croatian winger may not have a place in Turin.



