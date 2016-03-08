Turkish giants willing to sign Joao Mario

Besiktas are after Inter Milan's Joao Mario who has been the target for a number of teams this transfer market.



According to the latest reports by Turkish publication Fanatik, Besiktas president Fikret Orman is determined to sign the player before the end of the transfer market.



Ever since moving to Italy after winning the Euros, Mario hasn't impressed enough in black and blue strips.



Joao Mario spent the second half of the 17/18 season on loan at Premier League club West Ham United, who were interested in a permanent move for the Inter star; yet the club could not meet the demands of the Nerazzurri.



Mario has rejected a number of offers as he only wanted a return to the Premier League, and no English side was able to convince Inter to let their player go.



Now, the options for the Portuguese player lie between Real Betis, Schalke and Besiktas but one of them has to step up and reach Inter's demands.

