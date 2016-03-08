Turkish Serie A stars reprimanded by UEFA for military salute
20 December at 23:40UEFA's decision has arrived on the players of Turkey who, to support President Erdogan , made the gesture of military salute. This is Uefa's note (via calciomercato).
"Reprimand for the players of the Turkish Football Association, Merih Demiral, Umut Meraş, Burak Yilmaz, Mert Günok, Zeki Çelik, Cenk Tosun, Mahumut Tekdemir, Uğurcan Çakır, Mr. Yusuf Yazici, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, , Emre Belözoğlu, Deniz Türüc and İrfan Can Kahveci, for using the matches of the UEFA 2020 European Championship qualifying round between the national teams of Turkey and Albania on 11 October 2019 and France on 14 October 2019, respectively, for non-sporting events ".
As well as this reprimand driven via politcal agenda, a further 50 thousand euro fine is sanctioned among the players mentioned.
No action against Paulo Dybala who, on the other hand, made the military salute in the challenge won by Juventus on Atletico Madrid. Procedure closed and no penalty for Joya.
There have been no suspensions handed out to the clubs of the respective players, who will still be eligible to represent their teams in domestic fixtures up until and following the turn of the new year.
AC Milan and Çalhanoğlu travel to Bergamo tomorrow evening for a huge and difficult clash with Atalanta who are still coming down from the high of reaching the Champions League quarter finals mid last week.
For Juventus, Dybala and Demiral both featured for the bianconeri in a routine win over Sampdoria away from home, before travelling with the squad to the middle-east for the Super Coppa showdown with Lazio.
Anthony Privetera
