Turkish side interested in former Manchester City striker
17 October at 20:15Turkish side Besiktas are reportedly keen on signing Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho, according to a report from Calciomercato.com.
The 23-year-old Nigerian striker has only featured once for the English side so far this season in their EFL cup game against Luton, where he scored one goal. However, he hasn’t made a single appearance in the Premier League so far this season, even struggling to make the bench.
The former Manchester City forward has only made the bench three times out of the clubs eight games, showing that coach Brendon Rodgers isn’t too convinced by the performances of the player and his work in training.
Iheanacho was incredibly disappointing for Leicester last season. He made 35 appearances across all competitions, but only hit the net twice, the first against Fleetwood Town and the second against Huddersfield. He also only provided four assists across his 1237 minutes on the pitch. He is contracted to the club until 2022.
Apollo Heyes
