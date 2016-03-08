Turkish star has 3 months left to save his AC Milan career

02 February at 11:15
AC Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu reportedly has 3 months to save his rossoneri career, despite Rino Gattuso wanting the club to retain him.

It is said that Leipzig were close to signing the Turkish midfielder and while Leonardo was close to selling him, but Rino Gattuso made sure that he stayed since he trusts him.

Gazzetta dello Sport state that Calhanoglu has 3 months more left to save his Milan career and he risks being sold, if he doesn't do well in the time he has left at the club.

