Twist in Bruno Fernandes transfer saga: Man Utd make new offer despite Tottenham interest
08 June at 16:45There seems to be a new twist in the transfer saga involving Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes, who has been linked with Manchester United and Tottenham.
Fernandes has been heavily linked with a move away from Sporting, with United and Tottenham currently in the chase with both Manchester City and AC Milan already seemingly out of the race for the Portuguese midfielder.
A new claim from Jornal de Noticias in Portugal says that a day after Tottenham seemed 'very close' to signing Fernandes, Man Utd are right back in the chase and have made a new offer.
The Red Devils have offered a fee of 55 million euros plus bonuses of 20 million euros in the deal, while Tottenham's current offer is valued at around 65 million euros.
The report claims that Spurs are still very much in the race and their efforts will depend on whether Christian Eriksen decides to leave this summer, with Real Madrid interested.
