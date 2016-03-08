Twitter reacts as De Gea error allows Ronaldo to put Portugal up against Spain
15 June at 21:18As the battle of Portugal and Spain wages on, Cristiano Ronaldo put Portugal 2-1 up in the 44th minute. The Group B clash will be arguably decisive as to who tops the group; and therefore who has the easier run to the final.
Ronaldo’s strike was directed straight at Spain goalkeeper David De Gea, only for De Gea to parry the ball into his own net.
With De Gea labelled as one of the world’s best keepers, people worldwide took to Twitter to react.
