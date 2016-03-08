Twitter reacts as former Lazio man gets first PL goal vs Man Utd
29 September at 14:30Manchester United are currently 2-0 down against West Ham United, with goals from Felipe Anderson and Andriy Yarmolenko separating the two sides as they head in for the half-time break. Felipe Anderson scored his first goal for the club, especially interesting given United’s interest in signing the former Lazio man over the past three years.
Felipe Anderson eventually moved to West Ham this summer for a club record fee of around €40 million; in a deal which worked out well for both West Ham and Lazio. Anderson is starting to provide dividends for the Hammers’ investment.
Twitter was full of reaction, from West Ham fans, Man Utd fans, Lazio fans and others all discussing United’s current predicament at the hands of the Brazilian winger.
GOL! West Ham 1-0 Manchester United (5’ Felipe Anderson) pic.twitter.com/RxDk5z4AxV— Gol Video TV (@GolVideoTV3) September 29, 2018
