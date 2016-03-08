Chievo currently play their home games at Stadio Bentegodi, which is known for its rough looks often below-standard pitch. Therefore, once Ronaldo's move to Juve became official, many joked about the fact that he would have to play at the stadium.

Now, however, the joke has been brought to another level as it's official that Juventus will play their first game of the 2018/19 season away to Chievo. In other words, Ronaldo will make his debut at the Bentegodi.

Check out our gallery to see how Twitter reacted. Calciomercato.com's Matteo Bonetti said that "Bentegodi is not worthy of Ronaldo's Juve debut".

Since Ronaldo signed for Juventus, there have been several jokes concerning the Portuguese stars new opponents, mainly Chievo Verona.