Twitter reacts to Germany elimination, taking revenge on Ballack and Schweinsteiger

In one of the greatest shocks of this World Cup so far, Germany crashed out of Group F today, finishing last place in the four-team group. After being beaten 1-0 by Mexico, thanks to a great goal from Hirving Lozano, Germany thought their World Cup chances were alive and kicking again when Toni Kroos scored a late goal to help his side to a 2-1 win over Sweden.



However, Germany suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of South Korea this evening, whilst Sweden’s 3-0 win over Mexico meant that the World Cup champions have been eliminated, finishing bottom of their group.



When Italy suffered a sad elimination against Sweden in the qualifying stages, German legend Michael Ballack took to Twitter to mock Italy, tweeting ‘Pray for Italy’. Similarly, former Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger jokingly suggested that Italy were favourites to win the World Cup; ironically mocking their elimination.



Now, the tables have turned and Twitter took revenge… check our gallery to see some of the best responses.

