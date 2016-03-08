Twitter reacts to Italian referee Rocchi's performance in Portugal vs Spain

The first FIFA World Cup with the introduction of VAR, video assistant referee, was bound to draw controversy. As Spain face off against Portugal in a Group B fixture, Italian referee Gianluca Rocchi is officiating the fixture.



Rocchi is already receiving heat on social media for his questionable decisions. In the run up to Diego Costa’s equaliser, the Spanish forward catches Portugal defender Pepe in the face with his elbow. Although Pepe goes to ground theatrically, no foul is given and Costa went on to score a world class goal for Spain.



Twitter was full of comments and reactions to Rocchi’s refereeing…

