Twitter reacts to Mauro Icardi’s late Milan derby winner
21 October at 22:45Inter Milan emerged 1-0 victors in the Milan derby this evening, with Mauro Icardi scoring an injury time winner to give Luciano Spalletti’s men a win over AC Milan, the club’s fiercest rivals. Both sides had a lot to prove in this game and, despite an exciting first half, the second half dipped in quality. Both sides had half-chances, Mauro Icardi and Mateo Musacchio had goals disallowed for offside for their respective teams and Radja Nainggolan was forced into a first-half substitution – to be replaced by Borja Valero who, incidentally, was one of the Nerazzurri’s best players this evening.
The game was one of the most anticipated Serie A fixtures this season so far, always considered to be one of the highlights of the Italian football calendar. Therefore, social media was abuzz with discussion about the match – and certainly exploded when Icardi scored his late goal.
Scroll through our gallery to see some of the best reaction from Twitter to Icardi’s goal:
