The incident took place in the penalty area as Murillo fell to the ground, with Ronaldo quickly urging him to get up again. While doing this, Ronaldo also placed his palm on the top of Murillo's head, which led to the referee sending him on. On Twitter, the reactions are more or less unanimous: it was an incorrect decision.

In his Champions League debut for Juventus, Ronaldo was sent off after 29 minutes of play, although the decision seems to be both harsh and incorrect.