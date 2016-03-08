Two Bundesliga clubs want AC Milan star

03 November at 22:30
AC Milan star Hakan Calhanoglu is reportedly a transfer target for Bundesliga clubs Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig.

Calhanoglu has not been enjoying his life at the rossoneri as ever since he arrived at the club from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2017 and was part of the host of new signings that came in that summer.

While no contact or offers have been made, Frankfurt and Leipzig really want to sign the Turk, states a report from Calciomercato.

