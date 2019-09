Two club eye loan move for Roma’s Bianda in January: report

Italian Serie A giants AS Roma young centre-back William Bianda might well be leaving the club in the January transfer window.As per seriebnews.com , two clubs—Ascoli and Perugia—have shown interest in signing the French U19 centre-back on loan.Bianda is yet to make a senior team appearance for Roma ever since joining the club in the summer of 2018 for a reported fee of €6 million plus bonuses from French club RC Lens.