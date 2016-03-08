Two clubs interested in Fiorentina’s Castrovilli
19 November at 16:05Two Italian Serie A clubs are interested in signing Fiorentina’s highly-rated midfielder Gaetano Castrovilli.
The 22-year-old is being highly-rated in the football community and has a contract with the Viola till the summer of 2024.
As per the latest development, Serie A giants Inter Milan and Napoli are closely monitoring the development of the Italy international and can make a move for him in the upcoming transfer windows.
Castrovilli has been a Fiorentina player since the summer of 2017 when he moved from Serie C side Bari for a reported transfer fee of €1.2 million.
