Two clubs interested in signing Napoli’s Tonelli
03 January at 12:55Two clubs from the Italian Serie A are interested in signing Napoli’s defender Lorenzo Tonelli in the January transfer window, as per Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 29-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Naples-based outfit after not being able to make a single appearance for the club in the ongoing campaign.
As per the latest report, Serie A outfits Sampdoria and Cagliari are interested in signing the player who currently has a contract with Napoli till the summer of 2021.
