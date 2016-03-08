Two clubs ready to compete with Inter for United’s Young
13 January at 15:35Two clubs are ready to compete with the Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan for the signing of English Premier League outfit Manchester United’s veteran full-back Ashley Young, as per the Sun cited by Goal.com.
The 34-year-old is in the final year of his contract and is now eligible to discuss his future plans with the other clubs as a free-agent.
There have been reports of interest from Inter in signing Young in the ongoing transfer window as they are looking to bolster their squad for the rest of the campaign.
However, as per the latest report, two more clubs—Crystal Palace from England and Lazio from Italy—are also interested in signing the former England international in the mid-season transfer window.
The former Watford player has been at Old Trafford since the summer of 2011 when he joined Manchester United from Aston Villa for a reported transfer fee of €11 million.
