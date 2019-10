Two defenders likely to leave Torino in January

Italian Serie A outfit Torino are set to let go two defenders in the upcoming January transfer window.The Turin-based club are looking for a clear out in the upcoming transfer window where attackers Vittorio Parigini and Simone Edera are certain to leave the club.But as per the latest development , defenders Gleison Bremer and Kevin Bonifazi might also leave the club in order to get first-team football in January as there are too many players for their respective positions.