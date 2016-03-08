Two defenders likely to leave Torino in January
24 October at 12:30Italian Serie A outfit Torino are set to let go two defenders in the upcoming January transfer window.
The Turin-based club are looking for a clear out in the upcoming transfer window where attackers Vittorio Parigini and Simone Edera are certain to leave the club.
But as per the latest development, defenders Gleison Bremer and Kevin Bonifazi might also leave the club in order to get first-team football in January as there are too many players for their respective positions.
