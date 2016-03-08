Two new names enter the Man Utd-Mandzukic saga
12 October at 16:55Two new names have entered the transfer saga involving Mario Mandzukic and Manchester United.
Mandzukic has never been included in the Juventus squad in any of the club's games so far this season. He is yet to make a single appearance and he was on the transfer list earlier this summer. A move to Qatar failed and links and talks with Manchester United did not lead to anything too concrete.
But Tuttosport claim that United still seriously see Mandzukic as an option in the upcoming January transfer and he isn't the only player who could be part of all these talks.
United did hold talks for Lyon striker Moussa Dembele recently but their stance about Mandzukic hasn't changed at all. In fact, Emre Can could be a part of the deal as the German is yet to become a regular at Juve and he was excluded from the bianconeri Champions League squad list.
There is a possibility that Can ends up on United's radar, but the idea of Paul Pogba isn't dead yet either. Juve still see him as a midfield option and his name can pop up in talks that happen for a January move for the Croatian.
