Two options from Atletico for after Rugani at Juventus
06 July at 11:00According to what has been reported by Atletico Madrid news outlet colchonero, Juventus are hot on the track of not one, but two Atletico Madrid defenders.
This comes after the news that young Italian defender Daniele Rugani will likely be making a move to the Premier League this summer. Arsenal were reportedly interested in Rugani, whilst Lazio expressed a domestic interest. However, Maurizio Sarri wants to make Rugani his first signing if he is appointed as Chelsea manager, as expected.
The two names linked from Atletico Madrid are Diego Godin and Stefan Savic. Godin, currently with Uruguay at the World Cup, where he has been a phenomenal part of their side, has a €20m release clause and is Juve’s top target. However, Stefan Savic, formerly of Fiorentina, is the back-up option; in case Atletico manage to negotiate a contract extension with their experienced defender.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments