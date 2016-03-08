Two players have no AC Milan future, Milan target €20m player
04 July at 18:00AC Milan are expected to allow their player Nikola Kalinic join Europa League winners Atletico Madrid in the ongoing summer transfer window.
If Nikola Kalinic is sold by the Serie A club, then they will be left with Carlos Bacca. The Colombian international Carlo Bacca was playing on loan for Villarreal during the entire last season.
However, as per the information gathered by Premium Sport relayed via Calciomercato.com, Carlos Bacca has been told he has no future with AC Milan at San Siro.
AC Milan wants to bring in a new player after they sell Croatian striker Nikola Kalinic and Colombian international Carlos Bacca in the summer transfer window.
If the two players will be shown the exit door of San Siro by AC Milan, then the Serie A club will need to bring in a new player. They have alreayd identified the target as per the report from Premium Sport.
Valencia's Simone Zaza is the player who has a valuation of 20 million euros.
