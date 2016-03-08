Two Premier League clubs interested in Milan’s target Depay
02 December at 09:40Two English Premier League clubs are interested in signing French Ligue 1 outfit Lyon’s striker Memphis Depay in the January transfer window, as per Daily Mirror cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Dutch international has been a real sensation ever since joining Lyon in the summer of 2017 from Manchester United for a reported transfer fee of €16 million.
It has been reported in the recent past that Italian Serie A giants AC Milan are interested in signing the former PSV Eindhoven winger but as per the latest report, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in acquiring the services of the 25-year-old and are ready to make a move for him in the January transfer window.
Depay has represented his current club in 130 matches in all competition where he has managed to score 50 goals and provided 42 assists.
In the ongoing season, the former Manchester United striker has represented Lyon in 14 matches in all competition where he has managed to score 11 goals and provided a solitary assist.
