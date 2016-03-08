Two Premier League clubs interested in signing Leipzig’s Werner
03 January at 09:50Two clubs from the English Premier League are interested in signing German club RB Leipzig’s star forward Timo Werner in the January transfer window, as per Daily Express cited by Calciomercato.com.
The German international is one of the hottest young property in European football and has been attracting interest from number of clubs in the continent.
As per the latest report, Manchester United and Chelsea are also interested in signing the 23-year-old in the mid-season transfer window in order to bolster their attacking units.
