Two Premier League clubs interested in signing PSG striker
08 January at 11:10Two clubs from the English Premier League are interested in signing French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s veteran striker Edinson Cavani, as per RMC Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Uruguay international is in the final year of his contract with the Paris-based club and it is unlikely that he will be rewarded with an extension in the near future.
As per the latest report, Premier League outfits Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in signing Cavani in the mid-season transfer window who has been attracting interest from the likes of Spanish La Liga giants Atletico Madrid in the recent past.
