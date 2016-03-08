Two Premier League clubs ready to compete with Inter for Chelsea’s Giroud
06 January at 17:40Two clubs from the English Premier League are ready to rival Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan for the signing of Chelsea’s veteran striker Olivier Giroud in the January transfer window, as per the Telegraph cited by Calciomercato.com.
The French international is in the final year of his contract with the Blues and has also lost his spot in the starting XI since the arrival of manager Frank Lampard in the summer who has preferred young Tammy Abraham as the number-one striker at Stamford Bridge.
There have been reports of interest from Inter in Giroud as they look to bolster their attacking unit for the rest of the campaign.
But as per the latest report, Aston Villa and Newcastle United are also interested in signing the 33-year-old in the January transfer window.
Villa are short of attacking options after their first-choice striker Wesley Moraes has been ruled out from the rest of the season due to injury whereas Newcastle are struggling with goals upfront due to poor form of club’s record signing Joelinton.
