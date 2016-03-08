Two Premier League clubs ready to compete with Milan for Juve’s Demiral
03 December at 14:00Two clubs from the English Premier League are ready to compete with Italian Serie A giants AC Milan for the signing of Juventus’ young centre-back Merih Demiral, as per Sports Mole cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Turkey international has been linked with a move away from the club in the mid-season transfer window after failing to cement his spot in the starting XI under manager Maurizio Sarri.
There were reports that the Milan-based club have made Demiral their number one target for the upcoming transfer window as they are eager to bolster their defensive unit for the rest of the campaign.
But as per the latest report, Premier League outfits Arsenal and Manchester United are also keeping tabs on the 21-year-old and are ready to make a move for him in January as well.
Demiral has recently joined the Turin-based in the summer transfer window from league rivals Sassuolo for a reported transfer fee of €18 million.
