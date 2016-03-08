Two Premier League clubs register interest in Barcelona forward
01 August at 11:30According to the latest reports from Spanish media outlet Sport, two Premier League clubs are sniffing around Barcelona forward Paco Alcacer.
The two teams reportedly interested are Everton, under new head coach Marco Silva and new director of football Marcel Brands, and Leicester City, looking to somewhat replicate their Premier League heroics just a few years ago, when they lifted the trophy under Claudio Ranieri.
This comes after, as Sport report, the forward refused the chance to move back to his former club Valencia, after somewhat falling out of favour with the Catalan giants. The 24-year-old joined Barcelona for €30 million in 2016 and it is thought that the team will demand a similar fee if they are to sell him this summer.
Alcacer has 13 appearances with the Spanish national team but hasn’t played for them competitively since 2016.
