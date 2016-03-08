Two Premier League clubs scouts observe Sampdoria’s Omar Colley in Milan stalemate
07 January at 18:45Scouts of the two clubs from the English Premier League were present in the stands to observe Italian Serie A outfit Sampdoria’s centre-back Omar Colley in the match against AC Milan, as per Sampnews24.com cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Blucerchiati played a rather boring 0-0 stalemate against the Milan-based club at the San Siro on Sunday.
As per the latest report, scouts of West Ham United and Newcastle United were present in the stands to observe the performance of the 27-year-old in the match.
