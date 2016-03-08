Two Premier League clubs to compete with Juve, Milan for Isco
01 November at 14:20Four clubs are ready to compete to sign Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid’s playmaker Isco in the January transfer window, as per The Sun cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 27-year-old has not been able to cement his spot in the playing XI in the recent past and it was reported earlier that the Los Blancos’ hierarchy are now looking to offload the playmaker in order to generate funds for the possible arrival of Christian Eriksen and Paul Pogba.
As per the latest report, English Premier League clubs Arsenal, Manchester City will compete the Italian Serie A giants Juventus and AC Milan in order to acquire the services of the Spain international in January.
Isco has been at Real since the summer of 2013 when he moved from league rivals Malaga for a reported fee of €30 million.
Since then, he has made 189 league appearances for the club, scoring 35 goals.
