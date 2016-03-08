Two Premiere League clubs interested in Juve’s Demiral
01 November at 19:00Two clubs from the English Premier League are interested in signing Italian Serie A giants Juventus’ highly-rated defender Merih Demiral, as per Daily Star.
The 21-year-old is one of the most sought-after centre-back in football community and has attracted interest from the likes of Serie A giants AC Milan in the recent past.
As per the latest report, Demiral is unhappy with the lack of playing time in Turin and is eager to leave the defending Italian champions in the mid-season transfer window.
Therefore, Premier League outfits Manchester United and Arsenal are ready to take advantage of the situation and will make a move for the player in January.
Demiral has just recently joined the Bianconeri in the summer from league rivals Sassuolo for a reported fee of €18 million.
Since then, the former Alanyaspor centre-back has only played 90 minutes till now in one appearance in the Serie A.
