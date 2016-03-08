Two reasons why Man United will miss out on Roma transfer guru
21 September at 11:15The alleged difficult relationship between Roma boss Eusebio Di Francesco and the sports director Monchi has led to a complicated situation in both the league and in the Champions League.
The match against Real Madrid has left scars; especially related to the message sent by the coach to Roma with the decision, to begin with young Zaniolo rejecting a large part of the summer transfer signings made by the Spanish director.
The situation is pretty chaotic with the manager who could be on the brink in a short time in case of more bad results.
On the Monchi front, the sporting director has revealed this week that he has a release clause in his contract. According to Il Corriere dello Sport, Monchi misses Spain where his family lives and his desire to return to his country is more and more alive.
The Italian paper states that there is an additional clause that allows Monchi to choose either Real Madrid or Barcelona.
Monchi's clause and his desire to return in Spain give an edge to both La Liga giants on Manchester United who are also being linked with welcoming the services of the former Sevilla man.
As of today Roma are not afraid of losing their transfer guru but the situation could change at the end of the year. When Monchi was appointed at Roma, in fact, he declared that if he had won no trophy in two years he would be the first one seeking for a change. Inter had also tried to sign the Spanish director of football but the offer of the Nerazzurri was rejected last April. If Roma wins no trophy this season the future of Monchi could lie in Spain.
Go to comments