Two Serie A clubs interested in Bayern’s Muller
26 October at 15:10Two Italian Serie A outfits are interested in signing German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich’s veteran forward Thomas Muller, as per Daily Mirror cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 30-year-old is reportedly unhappy with the German club for lack of playing time in the recent past and is looking for a way out in the January transfer window.
As per the latest report, Muller has attracted interest from Italy where Inter Milan and AC Milan are interested in acquiring the services of the former German World Cup winning striker.
Muller has been with Bayern since his youth career and has till now represented the club in 326 league matches, where he has scored 110 goals.
In the ongoing season, Muller—who has a contract with Bayern till the summer of 2021—has 546 minutes under his belt in 12 matches in all competition, where he has scored one goal and provided six assists.
