Tottenham-Inter legends: Mourinho on the bench at White Hart Lane?

28 March at 12:45

Former Serie winners Mourinho and Conte are both set to be in London this week,  Il Corriere dello Sport  reports.

The first, Mourinho, is expected to at the new White Hart Lane on Sunday, for the Nerazzurri legends game against Tottenham. The Portuguese will feature next to Francesco Toldo as his luxury “assistant”. A sight that might have many Nerrazurri fans dreaming about a possible return in the future.

The second, Conte, another manager also linked with Inter in the past, will be in London between today and tomorrow to begin the first level of judgment of the proceeding between Chelsea and Conte. However, the former coach will be free from his contract with the Blues on June 30, but the post-exemption economic dispute must now be resolved. If everything was closed quickly (not taken for granted given the figures at stake), the former Juventus coach could begin to consider immediately his future, that he always postponed pending the verdict of the British court.

 

 

 

 


 

 

 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.