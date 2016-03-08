Former Serie winners Mourinho and Conte are both set to be in London this week, Il Corriere dello Sport reports.

The first, Mourinho, is expected to at the new White Hart Lane on Sunday, for the Nerazzurri legends game against Tottenham. The Portuguese will feature next to Francesco Toldo as his luxury “assistant”. A sight that might have many Nerrazurri fans dreaming about a possible return in the future.

The second, Conte, another manager also linked with Inter in the past, will be in London between today and tomorrow to begin the first level of judgment of the proceeding between Chelsea and Conte. However, the former coach will be free from his contract with the Blues on June 30, but the post-exemption economic dispute must now be resolved. If everything was closed quickly (not taken for granted given the figures at stake), the former Juventus coach could begin to consider immediately his future, that he always postponed pending the verdict of the British court.



