Two things complicate Rugani to Monaco: the details
15 August at 15:45Juventus could be looking at the failure of having to sell Daniele Rugani as a move to Monaco could scupper.
Rugani was linked with moves to Arsenal and Wolves this summer during the English transfer window, but the moves did not materialise as Arsenal ended up signing David Luiz from Chelsea.
While Roma were linked with a move before they went after Dejan Lovren, Monaco are the latest club to be in the race for the Italian. But a move may still not happen, we understand.
Juve are actively looking to sell Rugani, but the player isn't interested in a move to the French side. The same happened in the case of the negotiations with Wolves, who couldn't agree personal terms with Rugani.
The second limitation is the deadline day for the window- 2nd of September. As time goes by and we get closer to the deadline, the transfer for Rugani will get even more complicated.
