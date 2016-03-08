Two things West Ham loanee still lacks after Serie A debut

West Ham loanee Edimilson Fernandes is playing quite on a regular basis with Fiorentina so far this season. The 22-year-old has already played five Serie A games with La Viola (324 minutes in total) contributing to some positive results achieved by Stefano Pioli’s side so far.



The Swiss International started against Inter at the San Siro yesterday night but failed to impress in the middle of the park.



Rating of Italian papers this morning highlight how Fernandes still needs to improve his passing skills as well as his personality in midfield, especially when playing big games like yesterdays.



Il Corriere Dello Sport rated the 22-year-old 5/10, just like Tuttosport. According to Corsport Edimilson Fernandes: “Forced Pioli to remove from him from his spot in front of defence because he was losing too many possessions. By the way, Fernandes got many passes wrong also on attacking position.”



As per Tuttosport “Fernandes lost too many possessions and made too many passes behind.”



La Gazzetta dello Sport "saves” the Swiss promise claiming that the player looks in shape although he doesn’t stand out for any stat at the end of the game.”

