Two Turkish clubs interested in Lazio’s Durmisi
28 November at 11:45Two Turkish clubs are interested in signing Italian Serie A outfit Lazio’s full-back Riza Durmisi in the January transfer window.
The 25-year-old has not been able to cement his place in the starting XI at his current club and has been linked with a move away in the recent past.
As per the latest development, Turkish clubs Fenerbahce and Galatasaray are interested in signing Durmisi in the upcoming transfer window considering his age and the potential of growth as well.
It is believed that Lazio will be ready to let the Denmark international leave for as low as €4 million which makes him an ideal player for clubs in Turkey.
Durmisi has been at Lazio since the summer of 2018 when he moved from Spanish La Liga outfit Real Betis for a reported transfer fee of €7.5 million.
Surprisingly, a player who has played quite a lot of football in Spain, has not been able to play a single match in the Serie A over the course of nearly 18 months.
