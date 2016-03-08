Two vital games ahead for Milan in their quest for the top 4

Milan have no more room for any slip-ups if they want to hit their Champions League goal. On Saturday they face Juventus, then Lazio: in two games that make or break Gennaro Gattuso entire season.

After defeats to Inter and Sampdoria and a draw, against Udinese the team looks as though all its momentum as gone.

As the Gazzetta dello Sport writes, in fact, in this difficult period, the dressing room of the Rossoneri feels a sense of frustration for the tactical indications that highlight this bad run of form (the change of form going from 4-3-3 to 4-3- 1-2).

Gattuso, the coach, has the last word; but the group seems to suffer part of these internal disagreements. Which for the next games will have to be put aside, for a common goal, the return to the Champions League.