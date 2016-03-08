Two ways AC Milan could line up under Pioli

Il Milan di Pioli con il 433 (Sky) pic.twitter.com/IgGHt1ruZ4 — FMCR (@FMCROfficial) October 10, 2019

Il Milan di Pioli con il 4231 (Sky) pic.twitter.com/3MNgpHhS5Y — FMCR (@FMCROfficial) October 10, 2019

After receiving heavy criticism upon his arrival, it seems that things have cooled down for Stefano Pioli, who is facing a tough mission at AC Milan as the successor of Marco Giampaolo. In fact, even though fans are still upset, the anger has been shifted towards the leadership.Therefore, one can hope that Pioli will get enough space to deploy his ideas, without having to face immense pressure from the fans (as if the job wasn't already hard enough). The manager's first game will be against Lecce in over a week's time, due to the ongoing international break.According to Sky Italia (via FMCROfficial on Twitter, see below), there are two options for the starting eleven: a 4-3-3 or a 4-2-3-1. It seems that the former option is more likely, although the latter definitely shouldn't be ruled out given the player the Rossoneri have.Both formations have the same backline, and virtually the same midfield. As a running theme, though, there seems to be a battle between Calhanoglu, Paqueta, Rebic, Leao and Piatek. See the photos below.Donnarumma; Calabria, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Kessie, Biglia, Paqueta; Suso, Piatek, Leao.Donnarumma; Calabria, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Kessie, Biglia; Suso, Calhanoglu, Rebic; Piatek.