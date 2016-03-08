U-20 coach Paolo Nicolato refuses to blame ref for World Cup exit



Paolo Nicolato, coach of the Italy Under-20 team, speaks to Rai Sport after the knockout in the World Semi-Final against Ukraine.



"It was a difficult game, it was based on the episodes. We did not suffer much, but not much created, they closed a lot and they were strong. I am proud of my boys, they have always done so much. "



"The referees are always right, but from the field, it just seemed to me that he had widened his arm to defend the ball, not a foul to punish. It could have been a mistake, but not an injustice".



Italy striker Gianluca Scamacca had a late equaliser ruled out after intervention from VAR.





