U-20 semifinal heartbreak as Italy have late goal rule out by VAR

Italy U-20s suffered heartbreak as they were defeated 1 – 0 to Ukraine in the World Cup semi-final.



Sassuolo striker Gianluca Scamacca had the ball in the net one minute into second-half stoppage time, however, his effort was waived off after the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) after it was ruled that he had fouled Valerii Bondar while jostling for position in the penalty area.



Certain Italy fans will feel hard done by as the decision did seem a little harsh. Not many opposition player appealed for the foul but that didn’t stop the deeming Scamacca’s arm to be forceful.



Ukraine will face the winner of Ecuador and Korea Republic in Saturday’s final.



After a scoreless first half, Gli Azzurrini looked close to breaking the game open before falling behind. On the 52nd minute Ukraine's defence and left Andrea Pinamonti one-on-one with Andriy Lunin but the Italy captain's blast was aimed directly at the keeper.



Ukraine nearly doubled their advantage seven minutes after taking the lead. Oleksii Kaschuk played Vladyslav Supriaha in on goal with a well-weighted chip but the forward dragged his shot inches wide of the far post.



Serhii provided the game’s moment of magic in the 65th minute. Ukraine's No10 popped up in the penalty area to receive Konoplia's low cross and steer it into the net from ten yards.



Popov was then sent off for Ukraine with just over 10 minutes to go however his side held on and progress to the final.









