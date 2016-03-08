U21 Euro: Belgium v Italy 1-3 FT, as Di Biagio's team finish second to Spain

22 June at 22:45
Italy U-21 are set to take on Belgium U-21 as you can follow the live action right here on Calciomercato.com. You can view the official lineups bellow:

THE OFFICIAL LINEUPS:

Belgium U21: De Wolf; Cools, Bushiri, Bornauw, Cobbaut; Omeonga, Schrijvers, Heynen, Bastien; Lukebakio, Saelemaekers

Italy U21: Meret; Calabresi, Mancini, Bastoni, Pezzella; Barella, Mandragora; Chiesa, Locatelli, Pellegrini; Cutrone.

LIVE UPDATES:

FT score: Belgium U-21 vs Italy U-21 1-3 (azzurri goals from Barella, Cutrone and Chiesa). 

